Federico Chiesa has been linked with a return to Juventus in this transfer window, although not all voices support the move. The winger won the Premier League in his first season at Liverpool, yet he was not a regular starter for the club. Despite this, he remains one of the finest players in the team.

Chiesa is now more experienced, and he suffers fewer injuries than during his time at Juventus. This improved fitness and experience make him an attractive option for the Bianconeri, with Luciano Spalletti reportedly eager to work with him again. The pair previously collaborated with the Italy national team, and Chiesa is said to be open to a return to Turin for a second stint in his career.

Juve is reportedly negotiating with Liverpool over a potential loan until the end of the season, but not everyone is convinced of the wisdom of such a move.

Concerns Over Chiesa’s Role

Alessandro Matri has voiced scepticism regarding the potential transfer. He said via Tuttojuve:

“No, no. No, because it’s a position where, in my opinion, there’s already a player too important for Juventus. So signing Chiesa to be Yildiz’s deputy seems like a waste. I’d make an investment to cover another position on the pitch. He’s certainly a player of great quality, and I think McKennie in his role, more than Chiesa, brings much more balance to this team.”

Federico Chiesa (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Evaluating the Move

Matri’s comments highlight a key debate over whether Chiesa would significantly strengthen Juventus or merely duplicate existing options within the squad. While his technical ability and versatility are clear, questions remain about his role and the strategic benefit of his potential return. As discussions continue, Juventus must weigh the opportunity to bring back a talented winger against the need to strengthen other areas of the team, ensuring that any decision aligns with long-term objectives and squad balance.