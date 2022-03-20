Alessandro Matri says beating Salernitana will give Juventus great confidence

Former striker, Alessandro Matri, says beating Salernitana and closing the gap between themselves and Inter Milan will boost the confidence of Juventus.

The Bianconeri had started this season poorly and they needed to work hard to even get close to the top four.

Steadily, Max Allegri’s side has won games and now they are close to the top of the league table.

The poor form of the clubs above them, who keep performing inconsistently, has helped them, but they also deserve credit for staying focused.

Their win against I Granata means they are now just a point behind defending champions, Inter Milan.

Both clubs will face each other after the international break and the Bianconeri will topple their rivals if they win that game.

Matri said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Great Juventus in the first half, while in the second half there was the management. It is a good result, important. In January the gap it was very wide, 11 points, being one point behind Inter now, even with one more game, can give you great confidence.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to see our team maintain momentum in the race for the Scudetto even if we don’t win it.

We need to end this season well so that we can continue from there in the next campaign and aim for the league title from the start.

Hopefully, our main men will recharge their batteries and return from the international break in fine form next month.