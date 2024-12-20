Monza manager Alessandro Nesta knows his team faces an uphill task in their match against Juventus this weekend, and he expects a big performance from his players to make it a competitive encounter.

The Bianconeri are not having the easiest time in their bid to challenge for the Serie A title this season, but Monza’s situation is undoubtedly worse. After a promising start to their time in the top flight, the Boys from Brianza find themselves struggling to replicate that stability this term. They have been in poor form for much of the campaign and are now facing the growing threat of relegation.

Juve, on the other hand, are well aware of the dangers posed by teams like Monza. Having narrowly avoided an embarrassing defeat to Venezia last weekend, the Bianconeri understand the need to approach this match with focus and intensity. Any complacency could easily cost them points, especially with Monza desperate to turn their season around.

Monza’s manager, Nesta, spoke candidly about the challenge his team faces and how they plan to approach the game. Speaking before the match, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think that against teams like Juventus, you have to find the right way and not take too many risks. This is what our skill must be. It will be an opportunity for Monza because if we were to manage to pull off a feat, it could give us a good boost for the next matches. Unfortunately, there are problems in attack, and even in midfield, at the moment, we are short. Juventus is a very physical team, and we will have to try to put in a solid performance.”

Monza’s struggles mean they are under no real pressure to win, which could work to their advantage. Smaller teams often thrive when expectations are low, and Monza will undoubtedly see this match as a chance to prove themselves.

Juventus, however, cannot afford another slip-up if they wish to remain in contention for the Scudetto. The players must deliver a disciplined and dominant performance to secure all three points.