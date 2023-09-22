Sassuolo’s manager, Alessio Dionisi, has acknowledged the need for courage as his team prepares to face Juventus in their upcoming match this weekend.

Both teams are set to clash, with the Black and Greens harbouring hopes of halting Juventus’ current momentum. However, this is no small task.

Juventus has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, most notably defeating Lazio in their last match, a team that posed a significant challenge. Nevertheless, Sassuolo has consistently proven to be a formidable opponent, and the Bianconeri will be eager to avoid any slip-ups at this stage of the campaign.

Under the guidance of Max Allegri, Juventus has demonstrated their determination this season, and they will be well-prepared for the match, fully aware of the quality and potential Sassuolo possesses.

Dionisi expects a massive challenge for his team and says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve will have the ball in the game in some moments but we will have to have courage knowing that it won’t be easy because they have physicality, they have a forward leg, but if we put them in difficulty and we believe in it, we can put them in difficulty.”

Juve FC Says

Sassuolo has an outstanding team and our matches against them are not always very easy, so we know what to expect tomorrow.

But we back our team to have a good game and their form in recent weeks suggests we can trust them to do well.