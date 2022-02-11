Alessio Dionisi discusses his team’s defeat against Juventus

Sassuolo manager, Alessio Dionisi, has admitted that Juventus’ quality and their fans helped the Bianconeri beat his side in the Coppa Italia yesterday.

Juve secured passage to the semi-final of the competition thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic.

The game was a balanced affair over both halves because the Green and Blacks were the better side in the first half but Juve dominated after the interval.

The Bianconeri peppered their goal in that second half and Gianluca Pegolo had to make a lot of saves to keep them in the game.

Speaking after the fixture, Dionisi said via Football Italia:

“It’s a pity, but I am happy with the performance, especially after recent outings. We deserved more in the first half, in the second the stadium on their side and their quality pushed us back into our own half.”

Juve FC Says

That is truly candid from Dionisi, who knows his side didn’t have the quality of Juve overall.

But credit to them for how they fought very hard to earn something from the fixture.

Sassuolo will always be one of the technically better sides in Italy with their exciting squad, but we would now march on to the semi-final to face Fiorentina.