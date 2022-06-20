Alessio Tacchinardi becomes the latest ex-Juventus player to get a managerial job

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi has become the latest player who represented the black and whites to secure a managerial gig.

The 46-year-old has been very public with his support for the Bianconeri in the last few months and he often drops comments about the team.

He managed Fano in 2021 and was unattached until the Serie D side, Lecco reached out to him again.

Corriere Dello Sport reports that this is not the first time that he has managed the club and he had a spell there in 2018 and did a great job for them.

A club statement via the report reads: “Calcio Lecco 1912 is happy to announce the arrival of Alessio Tacchinardi as the new coach of the blue-sky First Team.”

