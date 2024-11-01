Danilo’s struggles this season have been evident, raising questions about his current role at Juventus and sparking concern among fans. Despite his status as both Juventus’ and Brazil’s captain, his performances on the pitch have recently fallen short of expectations. Thiago Motta’s decision to sideline him early in the season was telling, signalling concerns over his form despite his seniority and leadership. In Juventus’ recent draw against Parma, Danilo’s performance was marred by mistakes, leading him to openly apologise to fans at the Allianz Stadium—an unusual gesture that reflected the gravity of his errors. This performance underscored the defensive issues facing Juventus and highlighted Danilo’s diminishing reliability at the back.

Former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi provided insight into Danilo’s challenges, supporting Motta’s approach to shielding the player from heavy criticism in the media. Tacchinardi stated, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb: “It’s true that Parma is a pungent team, who know how to put the defence in difficulty… but yesterday they had so many chances because we saw an embarrassing defence from Juve. Danilo is in huge difficulty… but I think Motta is right to defend him in front of the press, now the Brazilian needs it.”

Danilo under pressure following sending off v Stuttgart

The call for Juventus to bring in defensive reinforcements, especially following Gleison Bremer’s injury, is becoming more urgent. Danilo’s recent struggles, coupled with a thin defensive lineup, expose Juventus to significant risks against competitive Serie A offences. For Juventus, securing a reliable centre-back might not only stabilise the backline but also relieve some pressure on Danilo, allowing him to either regain form or gracefully step into a rotational role.

Ultimately, Danilo’s situation reflects the broader challenge Juventus faces in balancing loyalty to experienced players with the need for consistent performances. To stay competitive, Juventus may need to evaluate its defence and consider long-term replacements for players whose performance no longer aligns with the club’s ambitions.