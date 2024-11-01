Danilo’s struggles this season have been evident, raising questions about his current role at Juventus and sparking concern among fans. Despite his status as both Juventus’ and Brazil’s captain, his performances on the pitch have recently fallen short of expectations. Thiago Motta’s decision to sideline him early in the season was telling, signalling concerns over his form despite his seniority and leadership. In Juventus’ recent draw against Parma, Danilo’s performance was marred by mistakes, leading him to openly apologise to fans at the Allianz Stadium—an unusual gesture that reflected the gravity of his errors. This performance underscored the defensive issues facing Juventus and highlighted Danilo’s diminishing reliability at the back.
