Former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi provided insight into Danilo’s challenges, supporting Motta’s approach to shielding the player from heavy criticism in the media. Tacchinardi stated, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb: “It’s true that Parma is a pungent team, who know how to put the defence in difficulty… but yesterday they had so many chances because we saw an embarrassing defence from Juve. Danilo is in huge difficulty… but I think Motta is right to defend him in front of the press, now the Brazilian needs it.”

The call for Juventus to bring in defensive reinforcements, especially following Gleison Bremer’s injury, is becoming more urgent. Danilo’s recent struggles, coupled with a thin defensive lineup, expose Juventus to significant risks against competitive Serie A offences. For Juventus, securing a reliable centre-back might not only stabilise the backline but also relieve some pressure on Danilo, allowing him to either regain form or gracefully step into a rotational role.

Ultimately, Danilo’s situation reflects the broader challenge Juventus faces in balancing loyalty to experienced players with the need for consistent performances. To stay competitive, Juventus may need to evaluate its defence and consider long-term replacements for players whose performance no longer aligns with the club’s ambitions.