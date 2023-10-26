Alessio Tacchinardi has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ prospects of winning the league and emphasised why it’s important to believe they are genuine contenders.

Tacchinardi believes that Juventus will always be in the title race until the latter stages of the season, even if they are experiencing a challenging campaign.

He points out that at the start of every season, there is an expectation that Juventus should win the league. This season is unique because they are not participating in European competitions.

While Juventus’s manager, Max Allegri, has stated that their primary goal is to secure a return to the Champions League, the fans have higher expectations. The team’s performance appears strong enough to potentially clinch the Serie A title once again.

Speaking on their chances, Tacchinardi explains, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Does today’s Juve have the strength to compete with Inter? Yes, because compared to previous years it has stopped being “nice” and wins dirty matches like the one against Milan.”

“Why doesn’t Allegri talk about the scudetto? I think it’s a strategy, but I’m not convinced. Why not fuel the enthusiasm and make the fans dream? I don’t think that if Juve finished fourth at the end of the season Giuntoli would be satisfied.”

Juve FC Says

Winning the league is one thing Juve is expected to do every season and this campaign is no different.

The Bianconeri are, however, being smart by targeting just a top-four finish because this will put less pressure on their players and ensure they can take advantage of any slip ups from their rivals.