Former Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi has shared his thoughts on why Teun Koopmeiners is struggling to replicate his best form at the Allianz Stadium. The Dutch midfielder joined Juventus in the summer following an impressive spell at Atalanta, where he played a key role in their Europa League triumph. Arriving in Turin with high expectations, Koopmeiners was determined to establish a lasting legacy, much like he had done in Bergamo. However, his transition to life at Juventus has not been as smooth as many had hoped.

Despite this being his first season with the Bianconeri, both the club and its supporters anticipated that he would make an immediate impact, mirroring his performances at Atalanta. Thus far, however, he has struggled to meet those expectations, finding it difficult to adapt to his new surroundings. While there is no doubt about his quality, Koopmeiners has yet to showcase the level of dominance he displayed in his previous club.

Juventus are eager for him to reach his full potential, and the fans remain hopeful that he will turn things around. Tacchinardi, a former Juventus midfielder himself, has provided insight into why he believes Koopmeiners has not hit top form at his new club. He explained, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I see him risking his plays very little, he doesn’t take responsibility, he’s a bit blocked physically, but I think it’s more his head than his body. At Atalanta everyone was going for two thousand, now he has to shake off his problems. I’ve seen several who went to Juve and had problems.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Koopmeiners’ struggles appear to be more psychological than physical, with the mental adjustment to playing for Juventus proving to be a challenge. At Atalanta, he thrived in a high-energy system, but at Juventus, he seems to be holding back, lacking the confidence to take risks in his play. Tacchinardi’s comments suggest that the pressure and expectations at a club like Juventus can sometimes weigh heavily on new arrivals, making it difficult for them to settle immediately.

Despite these early difficulties, there remains optimism that Koopmeiners will eventually adapt and demonstrate the ability that made him such a key player at Atalanta. Juventus will be hoping that he overcomes these struggles soon and evolves into a more influential presence in their midfield. If he can rediscover his confidence and take on more responsibility, he has the potential to become a vital asset for the team.