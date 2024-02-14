Former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi has declined to criticise Max Allegri, asserting that the manager deserves more respect, having secured five league titles with the club in the past.

Following Juventus’ recent defeat to Udinese, doubts have surfaced regarding Allegri’s suitability as the team’s manager. Despite his team’s impressive performance for much of the season, the loss to Udinese has made it easier for Inter Milan to clinch the Serie A title.

The discussion about Allegri’s future is expected to arise and be deliberated upon in the summer. However, Tacchinardi does not believe this implies Allegri is not a competent manager. He suggests that, despite the speculation, Allegri has shown his capabilities throughout the season. While Tacchinardi acknowledges the need for discussions about potential successors, he maintains that Allegri deserves recognition for his past achievements and contributions to Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri cannot be discussed, he has won five championships in a row. For the future, I would go with a young profile like Thiago Motta, even if not saying Conte breaks my heart. I also say a name like De Zerbi. He is a coach with a fast and modern gaming idea.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has done a good job for us in the last two seasons, considering that he did not meet the best of conditions when he took over the job.

However, it is right that questions are now asked about his suitability to continue as the Juve manager.