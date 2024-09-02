Alessio Tacchinardi is impressed with Juventus’ current attacking options and has suggested that they are better than Inter Milan’s.

Thiago Motta is rebuilding the Juve team and has paid special attention to the Bianconeri attack.

The former midfielder did a fantastic job at his previous clubs, and Juve recruited him because they want him to change the team’s style of play.

They have signed some of the finest players on the market for him, and they will continue to support him as much as needed.

The Bianconeri were a defensive-minded team under Max Allegri, but within a month, Motta has made them more offensive.

Some fans cannot believe that Motta could make such a difference in such a short period of time.

However, he has brought about a positive change, and their fans are already dreaming of winning the league.

But is the current Juve attack as good as Inter Milan’s, which won the Serie A title last season?

Alessio Tacchinardi believes it is even better. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus for me is the most stimulating. And also offensively the strongest to watch: for me it is stronger than Inter even in terms of attack. I speak in terms of players, also quantitatively it has more. Conceiçao, Nico Gonzalez, Vlahovic, Koopmeiners, Mbangula, Yildiz… How many players does Inter have ahead of Juve? The Bianconeri have a lot”.

We have made a brilliant start to this season and Motta has done some fine work in our attack.