Juventus remains in contention for Teun Koopmeiners, but they are encountering difficulties in finalising the deal for the Dutch midfielder.

Koopmeiners has been a target for Juventus since last season and has expressed a desire to join the club.

However, Atalanta, having recently won the Europa League, is holding out for a substantial fee and will not entertain offers below their valuation for Koopmeiners.

Despite both clubs’ willingness to negotiate, talks have stalled in recent weeks, posing a threat to the transfer.

Juventus is on the verge of confirming Douglas Luiz’s arrival and views Koopmeiners as an ideal partner for the Brazilian midfielder. Former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi has emphasised the importance of securing Koopmeiners’ signing.

The situation remains unresolved as Juventus seeks to meet Atalanta’s demands and push forward with their midfield plans.

Tacchinardi said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“In my opinion, Koopmeiners should be taken at all costs, no one in the squad has the characteristics of him. Throughout the season he has demonstrated his worth. I can’t tell you if with the three elements mentioned above the team would be able to win the championship, the quality would certainly increase, but something would still be missing in the middle of the field and on the attacking flanks. There is a need for a player with personality, I hope Koopmeiners is one. Maybe Thiago Motta, like in Bologna, manages to enhance players who are certainly not of great value.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the best players in Serie A now, and adding him to our squad will improve its quality, but we can only sign players that we can afford.