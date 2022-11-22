Alessio Tacchinardi insists Juventus will worry Napoli for the league title

Former Juventus man Alessio Tacchinardi strongly believes the Bianconeri are the only club that can stop Napoli from running away with the Serie A title.

Napoli is leading the Italian top-flight table this season and remains the only unbeaten club in the competition.

Juve has 10 points less than them heading into the World Cup and Christmas break, but they hit top form just before the interval.

They had won their last six league games to reach third on the league table.

When club football returns, Paul Pogba could be fit enough to join their effort and Federico Chiesa will be in better shape.

These players will make them better and Tacchinardi believes they will challenge the Partenopei.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“To date, the only team that can annoy Napoli is Juve. The Azzurri have something sensational this year, there are those who talk about a possible collapse, but I’m not so convinced. It’s not the club that has supplied the most players for Qatar, the spearheads like Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia will rest and when they return they will be three thousand times stronger. Juve, however, is concrete and decisive: they have the winning DNA again.”

Juve FC Says

Napoli is having a fabulous season and they deserve credit for their breathtaking first half of the campaign.

The second half will be a different ball game and they must stay in top form to win the title.

If we continue our resurgence, we could catch them at the top of the league table by the end of the season.