Juventus will be eager to secure a victory in their upcoming match against Empoli this weekend, but they will also be keeping a close eye on Inter Milan’s game.

The Bianconeri currently lead the Serie A table and are one of the most in-form clubs in Europe. Despite Inter being the most qualified team, Juventus has worked hard to stay competitive in the title race.

Max Allegri is doing a fantastic job, but for Juventus to solidify their position at the top of the league standings, Inter needs to drop some points.

As Juventus faces Empoli, Inter will be facing ambitious Fiorentina, a team striving to finish the season in the top four. La Viola has been in fine form for much of the last few months, a fact not lost on Inter.

They anticipate a tough game, and Alessio Tacchinardi hopes that Juventus wins their match, putting significant pressure on Inter to overcome Fiorentina.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Juventus beat Empoli today it puts pressure on Inter, who after 24 hours will take the field at the Franchi at -4 and against a poisoned Fiorentina for this start of 2024. The psychological factor has an impact. And the Nerazzurri, to come out of it well, they will have to give another demonstration of maturity and strength.”

Fiorentina has been one of our toughest opponents in the country, and we expect them to give Inter a tough time, but we need to win our game.