Alessio Tacchinardi names the strongest player at Juventus

Alessio Tacchinardi spoke about Juventus after watching them beat Lazio in Serie A yesterday.

The Bianconeri impressed their former player with their overall performance and he singled out Federico Chiesa for praise.

He says the attacker is “crazy” and names him the strongest player at Max Allegri’s disposal.

He also urged Dejan Kulusevski to improve his performance because he can do better than what he gives the Bianconeri now.

Tacchinardi tells TMW Radio as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I was amazed by the Lazio’s complaints about penalties, the foul on Muriqi does not me He seemed to be there. Lazio are a great team, but as an offensive game they lack something.

“Kulusevski? I know him well, I know he can do much more, but he should be much more bad and decisive. He must bring out more competitive malice. Chiesa is a crazy player, the strongest Allegri has at his disposal.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is arguably the most dangerous attacker at Juve right now and he could finish his career as one of the club’s legends.

The Azzurri player hasn’t enjoyed as much attacking support as he did under Andrea Pirlo last season, but he is still making the most of his chances under Allegri.

That ability to adapt to different tactics and managerial systems makes him one of the untouchables at Juve.

But he would need to score more goals or provide more assists for his teammates because goals are missing from Juve’s performances right now.

If the Bianconeri don’t solve that problem, this season might end poorly for them as a top club.