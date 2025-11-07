Alessio Tacchinardi has expressed his satisfaction with the progress he has seen at Juventus since Luciano Spalletti took over as manager. The former midfielder believes the team has improved significantly in both structure and mentality, showing greater focus and discipline as they work to remain near the top of Serie A. The appointment of Spalletti has brought experience and authority, qualities that Juventus had been missing since Max Allegri’s departure.

For Tacchinardi, the change in approach is already clear. The previous two coaches, though ambitious, were considered too inexperienced to restore Juventus to their traditional standards. Spalletti, on the other hand, has a long history of managing top clubs and handling high-profile players, which gives him a strong understanding of how to bring out the best in his squad. He is known for his tactical intelligence and ability to adapt, and these traits appear to be having an immediate effect on the team’s performance.

Early Signs of Progress Under Spalletti

Even though it is still early in Spalletti’s tenure, Juventus already look more cohesive and confident. The players seem more aware of their responsibilities and more committed to the system he has introduced. His methods have encouraged greater accountability and tactical discipline, helping the team recover their competitive edge. Tacchinardi’s observations reflect the sense that Juventus are gradually regaining its identity as a dominant force in Italian football.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Tacchinardi’s Praise for Tactical Decisions

As quoted by Il Bianconero, Tacchinardi said: “The team has changed radically, they have a real coach. He had the balls to put Koopmeiners on his arm and gave the technical explanations: he put him there to break the line and go on to win the match. In the first match, the players feel much more responsible, I liked everything, but in the last 5 minutes the game was not played because Spalletti put on a show and slowed it down.”

His comments highlight admiration for Spalletti’s bravery and tactical awareness. Tacchinardi sees these qualities as essential in helping Juventus rediscover their strength and identity, signalling the beginning of a promising new era under their experienced manager.