Edon Zhegrova has yet to start a match for Juventus since making the move to Turin in the summer, but it is already clear that he is a player of considerable quality. The Kosovo international joined the Bianconeri from Lille during the last transfer window, brought in to replace Nicolas Gonzalez, who had departed for Spain.

A Long-Standing Interest

Zhegrova’s arrival at Juventus was not sudden. The club had admired him for at least a year, with persistent interest suggesting they viewed him as a player capable of making a genuine impact. For his part, Zhegrova also seemed determined to join Juventus, reportedly prepared to run down his contract with Lille if necessary to secure the move. Ultimately, once Gonzalez was sent out on loan, Juventus acted decisively to complete the signing, bringing an end to speculation and securing the forward’s services.

The transfer was viewed as a significant coup given Zhegrova’s reputation in Ligue 1, where he had been one of Lille’s most exciting players. Juventus, in search of greater attacking depth and flair, believed they had acquired a talent capable of delivering in both the present and the long term.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

High Praise and Expectations

Zhegrova has already attracted praise for the qualities he has shown, even in his limited appearances so far. Speaking about the new signing, Alessio Tacchinardi shared his assessment via Tuttomercatoweb, noting, “Zhegrova has already hinted that she can shift the balance of power once she’s fully fit. She’ll be another great asset for Igor. Because ultimately, the reality is that to have good championships and good seasons, you need great players. Modric is a great player, Zhegrova can become one. These elements shift the balance. Like in my day: you need the Tacchinardis, the Gattusos, the Ambrosinis, obviously. But then the games are won by the Zidanes and the Del Pieros. Now the Zidanes and the Del Pieros are no longer there, even if Juve has a Yildiz who is improving a lot.”

Tacchinardi’s comments reflect the potential Juventus believe they have secured. While Zhegrova has yet to earn a starting role, his ability to excite supporters during his time on the pitch suggests it is only a matter of time before he becomes a key figure.

Zhegrova’s creativity, technical skill and attacking instincts could make him one of the standout signings of the summer. For Juventus fans, the anticipation grows with each appearance, as every minute offers a glimpse of the talent that may well shape the club’s fortunes in the coming seasons.