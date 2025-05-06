Igor Tudor is the latest manager entrusted with the responsibility of guiding Juventus to a top-four finish as the Serie A season approaches its conclusion. At the start of the campaign, Thiago Motta was in charge, and the club held high expectations for his tenure. However, as the season progressed, it became increasingly apparent that the team was not performing to the required standard under his leadership. Consequently, Juventus made the decision to part ways with Motta and appointed Tudor as his replacement.

Since taking over, Tudor’s tenure has been marked by inconsistency, yet the team remains firmly in contention for a place in next season’s Champions League. Juventus are currently competing with at least three other clubs for one of the coveted top-four positions, with each side having the same number of games left to play. Despite their erratic form, the men in black and white are believed to be in a stronger position than they would have been had Motta remained at the helm.

(Photo by Daniele Badolato/Getty images)

While some observers may not see a dramatic transformation in the team’s style of play, others have noted a significant shift in attitude and spirit. Alessio Tacchinardi is among those who believe that Tudor has instilled a renewed sense of purpose within the squad. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated, “I am confident for the match against Lazio and for the Champions League qualification because with Tudor I see a Juventus with a soul. The Bianconeri must win the direct clash at the home of the Biancocelesti on Saturday and then continue at full speed in the last two matches against Udinese and Venezia, because it will be a fight until the end for fourth place. Igor excels in the battle, and the players must follow him in everything. At this point, more than tactics and technique, what makes the difference are nerves, tenacity, spirit.”

Tudor’s challenge now is to translate this renewed energy into concrete results on the pitch. Juventus supporters and the club’s hierarchy will expect strong performances in the final weeks of the campaign, particularly in the direct clashes that could determine their Champions League fate. The path ahead is demanding, but the belief is that, under Tudor’s leadership, the team can rise to the occasion and secure a top-four finish.