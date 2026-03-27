Alessio Tacchinardi has expressed concern about several aspects of Juventus, particularly questioning the leadership qualities currently displayed by Manuel Locatelli. While the midfielder remains a key figure and has been entrusted with the captaincy, there are growing expectations regarding his influence both on and off the pitch.

Locatelli has been an important presence since joining the club and now carries the added responsibility of leading the team. However, Juventus have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, and improving results will be essential if they are to secure qualification for the Champions League next season.

Leadership Under Scrutiny

As captain, Locatelli is expected to set the standard at the Allianz Stadium, especially during challenging periods. Juventus possess a squad filled with experienced players and a defined leadership group, yet the ultimate responsibility rests with the captain to guide the team through adversity.

Tacchinardi believes that, while Locatelli has shown positive qualities, he still lacks certain attributes required to lead effectively at the highest level. As reported by Tuttojuve, he stated,

“Against Galatasaray, he thrilled me. I really liked him, and I thought Juventus had found their true captain. However, he’s lacking a bit of the grit and determination to lead the team.

“It’s wrong to criticise his penalty kicks, though. Last season, he took the decisive one to qualify for the Champions League in Venice and showed character. It’s the rest that’s not good about Juventus’ penalties.

“When there were penalties in my day, Alessandro Del Piero took them, period. David Trezeguet, Pavel Nedved, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and all the other champions arrived, but when there was a spot kick, no one bothered Del Piero.

“A player has to take a penalty calmly. Today, at Juve, you pick up the ball, you talk to him, you ask him what he feels, and Locatelli watches all this drama. It’s definitely destabilising, it’s a big mistake by the Bianconeri.”

Room for Improvement

Juventus have a long history of strong captains, and comparisons with past leaders inevitably place additional pressure on Locatelli. While differences in leadership style are natural, expectations at a club of this stature remain exceptionally high.

Despite the criticism, there is still time for Locatelli to grow into the role. With the right support and continued experience, he can develop the authority and presence required to lead the team more effectively.