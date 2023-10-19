Former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi believes the Bianconeri would send a strong message about their intention to win the league if they beat AC Milan this weekend.

Both Italian giants are set to meet in one of the most exciting matches in Europe this weekend, with the Bianconeri hoping for victory.

Milan also aims to secure the three points, and both clubs are gunning for the league crown when this campaign comes to an end.

Juventus has had an inconsistent start to this season, but their fans want to defeat Milan and demonstrate improvement from last season when they struggled against the Rossoneri.

However, it may be easier said than done because Milan has also had a strong start to the season and will be seeking a home win.

Speaking about the fixture, Tacchinardi said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For whom does Sunday’s match matter most? For Juventus, there is no better opportunity to demonstrate that they are back. The Bianconeri, by winning at San Siro, can send a strong signal to the championship.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Milan will be an excellent way to resume football after the international break, but the game is probably the most challenging match we have played so far and will require a lot from us before we can win.