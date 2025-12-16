Juventus is showing clear signs of improvement over the last few matches played under Luciano Spalletti, with the manager visibly working hard to raise the team to higher standards. The recent performances suggest a positive shift in direction, as Spalletti focuses on restoring confidence and consistency within the squad. His experience appears to be playing a key role in helping the team regain stability after a difficult period.

Signs of Progress Under New Leadership

Spalletti has placed significant emphasis on ensuring the squad is in excellent physical condition while also addressing the challenges that come with rebuilding confidence. He is fully aware that the task ahead is demanding, particularly given the setbacks Juventus experienced under their previous two managers. A lack of experience at that time led to decisions that pushed the team backwards, leaving Spalletti with the responsibility of reversing that trend. The current squad contains players capable of delivering more than what has been shown so far, and the manager clearly recognises this potential. By drawing on his extensive experience, he is encouraging players to perform at higher levels, and early signs indicate that this approach is beginning to yield results. Juventus now looks more cohesive and competitive, suggesting that the foundations for further progress are being laid.

Luciano Spalletti on the sidelines (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Mentality as Well as Tactics

The recent victory against Bologna served as further evidence that Juventus is moving in the right direction. The result confirmed that the team is beginning to find its rhythm again, although there is an understanding that improvement must continue. It appears that Spalletti’s work extends beyond tactical preparation, with increased attention given to the mental approach of the players.

This view was shared by Alessio Tacchinardi, who offered his assessment according to Tuttojuve. He said, “This week, in my opinion, Spalletti has not only focused on tactics, but also on mentality to prepare for this match on a very difficult pitch. We saw a determined Juve, and the immediate test will be Saturday’s match against Roma, because they need to show they’ve changed. It was a do-or-die game; it would have been a media disaster if they didn’t do well.”