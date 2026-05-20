Alessio Tacchinardi has joined Juventus supporters in calling for the return of Alessandro Del Piero to the club, as the Bianconeri continue to search for stability amid an ongoing period of uncertainty.

Del Piero remains one of the most beloved figures in Juventus history, having earned legendary status through his performances, leadership, and long-standing loyalty to the club during some of its most challenging and defining moments.

He notably stayed with Juventus during their spell in Serie B following the Calciopoli scandal, demonstrating a strong sense of commitment that continues to be highly regarded by supporters to this day.

Fan pressure for Del Piero return

While Juventus have previously considered the possibility of bringing Del Piero back in some capacity, the club hierarchy are currently prioritising structural rebuilding decisions rather than making emotionally driven appointments.

Despite this, fan sentiment remains strong, with many supporters continuing to advocate for his return in a role that could reconnect the club with its historical identity and values.

Tacchinardi’s public appeal

Tacchinardi has now added his voice to those calling for action, expressing a strong desire to see contact made between the club’s ownership and the former captain.

Speaking via Calciomercato, he said:

“How I wish John Elkann… how I wish, I swear, how I wish John Elkann would pick up the phone and call Alessandro Del Piero. A chat. A chat.

“Then from there you can see if Ale wants it, or not… I don’t know, because when I see Ale we talk about completely different things. But I swear, I’m here waiting for John Elkann to pick up the phone and call Alessandro Del Piero.”

The comments reflect growing emotional pressure from former players and fans, although Juventus are expected to continue focusing on their rebuilding strategy and long-term sporting structure rather than immediate symbolic appointments.