Dušan Vlahović is struggling to find the back of the net at Juventus, and the Serbian striker may be concerned about his form.

Many believe his difficulties are partly due to Max Allegri’s defensive approach during his tenure. Vlahović was in sensational form at Fiorentina, but he has yet to replicate that performance at Juventus. Bianconeri supporters expect him to thrive under Thiago Motta.

Since Motta’s arrival, Vlahović has had several scoring opportunities but has missed many of them. His urgency to score appears to be affecting his performance and possibly his confidence.

Vlahović needs to start scoring again soon, and he may need to reflect on his own role in his current situation. Alessio Tacchinardi has advised him to stay calm and make the most of every chance he gets on the field.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Vlahovic is not making the growth step that is expected of him. He wants to break the world, but he needs to be more relaxed”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic hurries his shot in some games and we can understand that, after all, he is expected to score a lot of goals for us since he moved to the club.