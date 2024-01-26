Former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi has expressed his admiration for the current team, stating that he would love to play in the current setup.

Juventus is currently in contention for the Serie A title, marking one of their best seasons in recent times. The team has shown remarkable improvement after a turbulent period off the field in the previous campaign. Under the guidance of Max Allegri, they secured a top-four finish in the last season, albeit being banned from European competitions. The team has used this setback as motivation to rise to the top of the standings this season.

The current Juventus team, since Allegri’s return to the club in 2021, is widely regarded as the best. It is evident that Allegri has been instrumental in leading the team to success. The squad is purposeful, driven, and focused on achieving success, making Allegri’s time on the Juventus bench enjoyable.

Tacchinardi says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It would be nice for me to be back on the pitch at this moment. The team is once again determined, playing for something important, so the more the pressure increases, the more interesting the situation becomes, the fun begins.”

