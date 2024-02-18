Juventus defender Alex Sandro has confessed that the team had aspirations of winning the league before encountering a rough patch in recent weeks. The Bianconeri were performing strongly and in close contention with Inter Milan at the end of the previous year and the beginning of the current one.

While Juventus manager Max Allegri and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli consistently emphasised the goal of finishing inside the top four, the team’s improved performances led to heightened expectations from the supporters. The fans began to dream of winning the league, and Sandro has now admitted that even the players entertained thoughts of becoming champions.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Inter? It’s obvious that the thought of the Scudetto was there. Since I’ve been a footballer I’ve always hoped to get the most out of a championship. Now we have to look at our home country, the others follow a different path.”

Juve FC Says

Sandro is candid with his admission that the players were thinking about winning the league, which could have affected their performance.

We have many more games to go, and Inter could still suffer from a loss of form, but if we keep losing points, we have no right to think about being champions any more.