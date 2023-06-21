Alex Sandro could be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Juventus is reportedly looking to end their relationship with Alex Sandro in this transfer window and the Brazilian could become the latest player to move to Saudi Arabia.

The full-back remains one of the senior players in the current Juve squad. However, the Bianconeri will offload him for the right price.

With that in mind, they will be delighted to hear that the ex-FC Porto man is being targeted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr.

Saudi Arabian clubs have launched a full-scale assault on European league players in this transfer window. A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Al Nassr is working on a plan to add Sandro to their squad.

The move will reunite him with Ronaldo, who was his teammate at Juventus before the attacker left the club for Manchester United.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has performed below expectations in the last few months and should leave if we get a good fee for him.

He is an experienced head in that dressing room, which is why he can stay, but even he will struggle to say no to the riches from Saudi Arabia.

We need to decide his future soon so we can begin plans to add a replacement to the squad so the new player can start pre-season with the rest of the squad.