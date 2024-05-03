Juventus veteran Alex Sandro may have to skip the trip to Roma due to an injury which would delay his plans to make history.

The 33-year-old who has been on the decline over the past few years will finally leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, he’s still likely to achieve a historic feat by becoming the club’s all-time leader in terms of appearances among foreign players.

The legendary Pavel Nedved currently holds the record with 327 outings, while Sandro is only one short of equaling this figure.

Despite his costly mistakes at the back, the Brazilian still has the backing of his manager Max Allegri. Even when he doesn’t feature as a starter, Sandro still often makes an appearance off the bench.

Nevertheless, the fullback’s date with history might have to be postponed, as La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) raises doubts over his availability for Sunday’s clash against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The source reveals that the former Porto man is suffering from muscle fatigue. Therefore, Allegri will have to make a last-minute decision whether to add him to the traveling party or leave him in Turin.

If Sandro were to skip the league showdown against the Giallorossi, he’d still have another three Serie A fixtures in addition to the Coppa Italia to make history.

One appearance will be enough to equal Nedved’s tally, while two outings would see him emerge as the ultimate record holder.

The Brazilian has made 17 appearances between the league and the domestic cup this season.