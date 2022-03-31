Alex Sandro could spoil Juventus’ summer plans for him

Juventus wants to sell Alex Sandro and they have already started looking for a replacement for the Brazilian left-back.

He has a deal at the club until 2023, but he hasn’t been the overwhelming first choice in this campaign, with Max Allegri alternating between the former Porto man and Luca Pellegrini.

The Bianconeri have been targeting some left-backs around Europe who could replace Sandro, but can they sell him in the summer?

Calciomercato claims they want to offload him, but the defender is likely to remain at the club again next season.

He will probably stay put and run down his deal so that he can walk free at the end of the next campaign.

Juve FC Says

Clubs around Europe should be used to players running down their deals and leaving on a free transfer now because that seems to be the trending thing.

Juve has also signed a few players as free agents after they ran down their deal at their previous sides, so they can understand if Sandro does the same.

The club can only hope he receives an offer from a top suitor that would entice him to change his mind and leave for a transfer fee at the end of this campaign.