Alex Sandro edging closer to remaining at Juventus

May 12, 2023 - 8:30 pm

Juventus defender Alex Sandro has faced an uncertain future for much of this season as the club ponders on extending his deal or allowing him to leave as a free agent.

The Brazilian’s standard has slipped in this campaign and the club is now looking for a long-term successor.

However, before then, it seems he will be kept on, having improved in some months now.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Sandro is set to be handed a new deal by the club.

However, there is also an option of an automatic extension in his current deal if he plays up to 40 games for the club.

The report claims if Juve does not extend his stay with them, he might trigger the extension, having been a regular in recent weeks.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has been one of the finest players at Juve for much of his time in Turin, but he is not getting any younger, which has affected his performances.

We could get value by keeping him with us, but the defender is ageing and we must sort out a replacement for him as soon as we can.

If he keeps playing well for the remaining games of this season, we have no reason not to keep him in the group.

1 Comment

    Reply John May 12, 2023 at 8:47 pm

    Why! Just why

