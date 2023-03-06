Yesterday, Alex Sandro was enjoying a positive outing against Roma at the Olimpico Stadium, but his evening ended prematurely after sustaining a muscle strain. After the halftime break, Leonardo Bonucci replaced the Brazilian at the back.

Naturally, the 32-year-old should undergo medical tests to reveal the extent of his injury, nonetheless, he remains a major doubt for the Old Lady’s next European showdown.

This Thursday, the Bianconeri will host Freiburg in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16, and La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) considers Sandro a major doubt for Max Allegri.

But on the other hand, the source has some positive news for the manager, as Mattia De Sciglio should regain his fitness before the midweek clash.

The Italian missed Sunday’s showdown at the Olimpico due to muscular fatigue, but the source expects him to make a swift return and put himself at the coach’s disposal.

De Sciglio’s return would allow Juan Cuadrado to catch his breath following an exhausting outing against Leonardo Spinazzola.

As for the backline, Bonucci should get his first start since the turn of the year. The returning captain has been collecting second-half cameos recently, so it’s about time we see him lead the defense from the get-go.