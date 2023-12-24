Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen is still set to complete a loan move to Frosinone despite the lack of options at the back.

The 18-year-old earned a promotion to the first team in the summer but has been starving for playing time. He only took the field once this season, making his senior debut in a late cameo against Milan.

Instead, he has been featuring more regularly with the Juventus Next Gen squad, making ten appearances in Serie C.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri would like the teenager to collect some experience at a higher level.

Therefore, Juventus struck an agreement with Frosinone who would host the defender on loan until the end of the season.

Huijsen will join a contingent of Juventus youngsters who have been plying their trade at the Stadio Benito Stirpe this season, namely Matias Soulé, Enzo Barrenechea and Kaio Jorge.

According to Calciomercato, the youngster will undergo his medical tests on Tuesday before finalizing his transfer in January.

The source insists that Juventus won’t alter their plans despite Alex Sandro’s recent injury.

The Brazilian left the pitch in the first half after sustaining a knock during his side’s win over Frosinone on Saturday.

Even though this injury leaves Max Allegri short-handed in defense, the Bianconeri still insist on sending Huijsen out on loan.

Club captain Danilo and his compatriot Gleison Bremer are the club’s main options at the back alongside Federico Gatti. This leaves Daniele Rugani as the lone natural backup until Sandro returns to action.