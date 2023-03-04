Alex Sandro is chasing another Juventus record after his 300th appearance

Alex Sandro has just joined an elite group of players who have made at least 300 appearances for Juventus and the Brazilian is looking for more.

Sandro is edging towards the end of his current deal at the club and would be delighted to have crossed 300 games for the black and whites.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals his next target is to earn over 320 appearances for the Bianconeri, which is the number of games David Trezeguet had for the club and the 327 appearances held by Pavel Nedved as the highest by a foreigner for the club.

To achieve this, the report claims he could sign a new two-year deal, with the option of a third one before this season finishes.

Juve FC Says

Sandro deserved the number of games he has played for the club, having been one of our key players in the last few seasons.

The left-back remains an integral part of the plans of Max Allegri and he could easily break the record.

However, before he can achieve that, he needs to work hard and earn a new deal first and the club will only negotiate with him if the left-back proves he can still be helpful.