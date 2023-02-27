Alex Sandro is one appearance away from carving a place at Juventus Museum

Since making the switch from Porto to Turin in 2015, Alex Sandro has been a regular starter for Juventus.

Although the Brazilian’s form has declined in recent campaigns, his contribution to the Old Lady’s cause over the years remains appreciated and he could soon earn himself a spot at the club’s museum.

According to Calciomercato, the 32-year-old is one appearance away from his 300th match for Juventus. This achievement would earn the left-back the rare privilege of presenting his jersey to the J-Museum.

Sandro currently has 299 appearances to his name with the Bianconeri. This includes 208 Serie A outings, 57 in the Champions League, 27 Coppa Italia fixtures, and five Italian Super Cup appearances. He has also added a couple of Europa League outings recently.

The Brazil international scored a total of 15 goals and provided 33 assists in all competitions.

The fullback might accomplish this feat on Tuesday if Max Allegri grants him playing time in the Derby della Mole against Torino.

Juve FC say

Since Sandro is currently running on an expiring contract, this could be the right timing to end his eight-year collaboration with the Bianconeri, especially after earning this significant accolade.

Nonetheless, the player could trigger an automatic contract renewal if he continues to collect appearances this season.

So this situation remains one to keep an eye on until the end of the campaign.