This is likely to be Alex Sandro’s final season as a Juventus player, and the Brazilian could leave the club with an important record to be proud of.

Juve has continued to use the Brazilian when he is fit, as he has adapted well to Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation.

In the last few months, the Bianconeri have been improving their squad with younger and better players and are expected to sign a younger replacement for Sandro.

However, Sandro has been at the club since 2015 and has spent almost a decade on their books.

He is now within touching distance of Pavel Nedved’s appearance record at the club.

The Brazilian has at least three more Serie A games and an Italian Cup final to play for the club and has already made 326 appearances.

Nedved played 327 games for the Bianconeri, and Sandro will equal that record in his next game as the foreigner with the most appearances for the team, and break it in his subsequent appearances, according to Tuttojuve.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has been an important player for us for much of his time at the Allianz and he deserves to leave the club as the foreign player who has made the most appearances for us.