The official Juventus X account posted a video that included a farewell message from departing veteran Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian spent nine years in Turin and is leaving the club after equalling Pavel Nedved’s record for the number of appearances among Juventus foreigners.

The 33-year-old was holding back the tears while he discussed his “wonderful journey”. He explains how he immediately realized how Juve was all about family, friendship and the great desire to win.