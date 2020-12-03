Alex Sandro’s recovery gives Pirlo more options for two positions

Alex Sandro has been away from the pitch for more than two months, missing 10 matches between Serie A and Champions League and forcing Pirlo to line up the other Brazilian Danilo on the left flank in the 4-4-2 Juventus formation during the defensive transitions.

Now the Brazilian has recovered from his injury and is getting better and better, as he himself has stated during the Champions League press conference.

Against Dynamo Kyiv, Alex Sandro has played as left winger in the 3-4-1-2 formation lined up by Andrea Pirlo, moving down as a left-back when Juventus had to defend.

Alex Sandro’s performance was quite good, focused in defense and always present on the last third of the pitch while Juventus attacked; he has also served the assist for the goal of the other winger, Federico Chiesa.

The recovery of the Brazilian provides to Pirlo a reliable alternative not only on the wings, but also for the position of left centre-back, which he can interpretate as a box-to-box defender, moving forward during the build-up play just like Atalanta’s defenders do.

With Giorgio Chiellini often out for injury and Merih Demiral who will be sidelined for the upcoming matches, Alex Sandro will play a key role for Juventus, just like he did during every season.