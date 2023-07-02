Alex Sandro rejects contract termination but Juventus exit remains possible

Despite a recent automatic contract renewal, Juventus are still trying to find a solution to rid themselves of Alex Sandro and his hefty wages.

The 32-year-old was running on an expiring contract last season but was able to trigger an automatic renewal clause after making a certain number of appearances.

This will allow him to remain at the club for another season while pocketing the same large salary (6 million euros as net wages)

Nevertheless, the Brazilian’s displays have been on the decline in recent years. Therefore, the management is looking to part ways with the player as soon as possible.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Sandro rejected the club’s attempts to terminate his Juventus contract.

As the source explains, the left-back refused the solution for the time being. However, he’s still hoping to get a call from the Premier League. In this case, the former Porto man would gladly end his collaboration with the Bianconeri.

Another solution could come from the Saudi Pro League. The Middle Eastern have been splashing astronomic figures on player wages.

But as the report reveals, the Saudi interest in Sandro remains timid for now, while Juventus are crossing their fingers in the hopes of a lucrative offer that can lure the player away from Turin.

The veteran fullback joined the Italian giants in 2015. He was one of the best left-backs in the world during his heyday but his form has vastly regressed over the last two or three campaigns.