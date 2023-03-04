Alex Sandro reveals which game he wants to replay and his favourite Juventus goal

Juventus defender Alex Sandro has become one of the few players with 300 career appearances for the Bianconeri.

The Brazilian has been consistent for much of his time in Turin, even though he is expected to leave the club at the end of this season.

Sandro was in the Juventus squad that reached the final of the Champions League in the 2016/2017 season.

They lost the game to Real Madrid and the defender has disclosed that it is the match he wishes he could replay and revealed his favourite goal for the club.

The Brazilian said via Calciomercato:

“A game that I would like to play is definitely the Champions League final, to win it.”

He added on his favourite Juve goal: “I really think the first against Chievo”.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has been a key player for us for a number of seasons, even though he seems to have struggled in recent months.

He might leave the club at the end of this term, but he would remain one of our finest servants and reaching as many as 300 games proves he is one of our legends.

Hopefully, he will continue to contribute to our performance this term and even earn a new deal at the club.