Former Juventus defender Alex Sandro has reflected on his fondness for matches against AC Milan during his nine-year tenure with the Bianconeri. Sandro, who left Juventus at the end of last season after a successful stint, faced Milan numerous times and holds those encounters in high regard. The rivalry between Juventus and Milan, while not as intense as the Derby d’Italia with Inter, remains a marquee clash in Italian football, steeped in history and competitive significance.

Both clubs are currently vying to stay near the top of the Serie A standings, with Juventus aiming to protect their unbeaten league run and remain in the title race. Matches like these often carry extra weight, both for the points at stake and for the psychological boost a victory can provide.

In an interview with Tuttojuve, Sandro reminisced about his experiences in these high-stakes games, revealing why he particularly enjoyed facing the Rossoneri. He said, “The challenges with Milan? They have always been among my favourites. Partly because it is an Italian classic and partly because the Rossoneri have always had a Brazilian tradition.” The Brazilian defender’s connection to Milan’s history of fielding Brazilian stars adds a personal layer to his fondness for these encounters. Sandro further shared his enduring attachment to Italy and Juventus, stating, “What do I miss about Italy? Everything! I returned to Brazil, but I left my heart with Juve and Turin.”

His comments highlight the respect and admiration players develop for the intense but respectful rivalries that define Serie A. As Juventus prepares to face Milan again, Sandro’s reflections serve as a reminder of the historical weight such fixtures carry. The current Juventus side will need to channel that competitive spirit if they aim to secure all three points and solidify their position in the title race.