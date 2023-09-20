Juventus is keeping its fingers crossed that Alex Sandro has not sustained a significant injury after the defender experienced thigh discomfort during training today.

Sandro has played a pivotal role as a member of the Bianconeri’s back-three alongside Danilo and Gleison Bremer, providing stability to the defence. Consequently, losing him to injury at this point would be far from ideal for the club.

Injuries are an inherent part of football, and it’s not uncommon for players to face such setbacks. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Alex Sandro encountered thigh discomfort during today’s training session.

The club is taking a proactive approach and is expected to subject Sandro to a series of tests in the coming hours to assess the extent of the issue and determine the duration of his potential absence from action.

Sandro will be hoping that the problem is not serious and that he can quickly recover to be available for Juventus in their upcoming matches.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has become integral to us even though we almost sold him last summer. If he suffers a serious problem, that will be uncomfortable for us because he is one of the best men for his role in the league.

His partnership with others at the back is blossoming and a replacement could struggle to find chemistry with Danilo and Bremer, but if he cannot play we have no option but to trust another defender.