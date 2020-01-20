All Stories, Club News

Alex Sandro to be evaluated

January 20, 2020

Juventus have confirmed that Alex Sandro has avoided a fracture but will be monitored daily.

The Brazilian came off soon after the start of the Bianconeri’s 2-1 win over Parma last night.

Reports filtered through that he had taken a knock to the midriff before the game and was suffering from pain in the ribs and had difficulty breathing during the match.

The full-back underwent tests at Juve’s J-Medical centre this morning and while he has avoided a fracture, he will be checked daily.

Sandro is likely to miss Juve’s Coppa Italia quarter-final against Roma midweek and could be at risk for the weekends trip to Naples.

