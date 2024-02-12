Alex Sandro should end a nine-year spell at Juventus once his contract with the club expires at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old first joined the club in the summer of 2015 following an impressive stint at Porto.

The Brazilian cemented himself as one of the finest left-backs in the world during his early years in Turin, but his levels have been on the decline over the last few campaigns.

The veteran was supposedly set to leave Continassa at the end of last season, but eventually managed to activate an automatic renewal clause, thus extending his stay for another year, much to the fans’ dismay.

On the contrary, Max Allegri welcomed the renewal with open arms as he still values his old pupil.

“Alex Sandro could play tomorrow, he’s had some problems this season but he’s an important player,” said the manager during his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s encounter against Udinese.

“He still has a lot to give football in my opinion. It’s not easy to find a player like him.”

But despite the manager’s great esteem, the Juventus management has been firm on the matter. As Calciomercato explains, Sandro’s time at the club is drawing to an end.

The hierarchy isn’t planning to offer the fullback a new contract. Hence, he’ll be free to sign for a new club this summer.

This season, the experienced Brazilian has made 10 Serie A appearances.

With his compatriot Danilo missing through suspension, Sandro will most likely start as a left-center back this evening against Udinese.

He’s set to equal David Trezeguet’s number of appearances for the club (320). The 33-year-old will then be gunning for Pavel Nedved’s tally (327).

The Czech legend holds the record for the most Juventus appearances among foreign players.