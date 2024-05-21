Juventus veteran Alex Sandro won’t have the opportunity to break the Juventus record set by the legendary Pavel Nedved.

The Czech Fury plied his trade in Turin between 2001 and 2009, and remains the foreign player who boasts the highest number of appearances at the club.

The 51-year-old made 327 outings during his elusive spell with the Bianconeri which saw him win a host of trophies, as well as the Ballon d’Or in 2003.

At the moment, Sandro is only one appearance short of catching up with Nedved. But while many had expected the Brazilian to set a new accord, he has now run out of time after remaining an unused substitute in Monday’s 3-3 draw against Bologna.

As IlBianconero explains, the 33-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season. The management has no desire to extend his expiring contract, especially amidst his declining form.

So with only one match remaining this season, Sandro will only have the opportunity to equal Nedved’s record if he were to make an appearance against Monza next Sunday.

This could be a plausible scenario given how the Bianconeri have little to play for at this stage after securing their place in the Champions League.

Therefore, Paolo Montero could give the former Porto man a cameo, allowing him to greet the Allianz Stadium crowds after nine years of service.

Nevertheless, Nedved’s record as the foreigner with the most Juventus appearances will remain intact, even if he might end up sharing it with Sandro.