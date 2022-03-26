Alex Sandro’s replacement at Juventus: Two main candidates emerge

This summer, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene will continue to trim the deadwood in the squad, while adding fresh faces.

Unfortunately for Alex Sandro, this could spell the end of his time in Turin. The Brazilian used to be an undisputed starter at the back, but his performances have been in decline during the last few campaigns.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri have identified two potential candidates to replace the former Porto left-back.

The first option is PSV Eindhoven’s Owen Wijndal. The young Dutchman is a youth product of the club and has rose through the ranks to become a pillar with the first team.

This season, the has contributed in a single goal and eight assists in his 24 league appearances thus far. His contract with the Eredivisie side expires in 2024.

Juventus would use their amicable relationship with Mino Raiola to snatch the 22-year-old’s services next summer.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady has an alternative in mind, ‘We’re talking about Emerson Palmieri who is a longtime transfer target of the club.

The Chelsea player is currently enjoying a solid campaign on loan at Olympique Lyon. The 27-year-old knows that he no longer has place at the Stamford Bridge, and would be happy to make his return to Italy.

However the Ligue 1 side is apparently adamant on exercising its right to buy him, which would obviously complicate matters for Juventus.