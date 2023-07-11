On the back of a complicated campaign, the future of Luca Pellegrini remains shrouded in mystery.

Last summer, Juventus sent the left-back on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt. But in the middle of the campaign, he made the switch to his beloved Lazio.

However, the 24-year-old struggled for playing time in Maurizio Sarri’s court. So while the Biancocelesti still admire the player, they aren’t willing to spend 15 million euros to trigger their option to buy.

So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà via JuventusNews24, Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on the situation, studying a possible onslaught on Pellegrini.

As the source explains, the fullback is hoping to secure a transfer that allows him to stay at Lazio. But as things stand, the Bianconeri and the Biancocelesti are yet to find an agreement, leaving his future up in the air.

Pellegrini first joined Juventus in 2019 on the back of a controversial exchange deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola sign for Roma.

However, the Italian only donned the Black-and-White jersey in the 2021/22 campaign, while spending the other seasons on loan at various clubs (Cagliari, Genoa, Frankfurt and lastly Lazio).

For their part, Atletico often do their shopping in Serie A. In recent years, they managed to sign the likes of Rodrigo De Paul and Nahuel Molina.

But while the former Udinese duo displayed brilliant performances during their time in Italian football, Pellegrini hasn’t truly showcased the consistency that warrants a switch to a top European club which places some doubt over the validity of the rumor.