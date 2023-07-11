Following a well-publicized fallout between the two parties, Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain could split this summer.

In a recent outburst, club president Nasser El-Khelaifi explained that the striker should either sign a contract renewal (his current deal expires in 2024) or leave the club this summer.

The French champions would loathe losing their most prized asset on a free transfer next summer.

So according to Italian journalist Alfred Pedullà via JuventusNews24, PSG will try to sign Dusan Vlahovic in case Mbappé departs this summer.

The Serbian joined Juventus in January 2022 but hasn’t truly replicated the enchanting goalscoring form he displayed during his time at Fiorentina.

Nevertheless, the source claims that new PSG coach Luis Enrique is a fan of the 23-year-old. The former Roma and Barcelona manager would like add a classic centre-forward to his squad.

For their part, the Bianconeri are requesting a figure around 75 million euros plus bonuses to part ways with their striker.

This is almost the same figure the club splashed to lure the player to Turin almost 18 months ago. But in the end, it could depend on Mbappé and his next move.

For his part, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese reports positive talks between Vlahovic and the new Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

However, the Serbian could still leave for the right price, with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham reportedly interested in the player.