New Juventus Women star Alisha Lehmann expressed her joy and pride after scoring on her club debut in a friendly test.

The Bianconere stole the headlines earlier this summer when they signed the 25-year-old as she happens to be one of the most popular stars in Women’s football.

The Swiss striker made her first appearance in a Juventus jersey on Saturday night against her compatriots Servette FC. The friendly encounter ended in favor of the Italians who prevailed by six goals to one.

Lehmann joined the goal festival by scoring Juve’s second of the evening, thus starting her Italian adventure on a promising note.

The global star revealed how happy she was to score on her debut, while explaining how the Juventus jersey comes with a different feel.

“I’m really happy and pleased to have played my first match for Juventus,” said Lehmann in her post-match interview via IlBianconero.

“I’m happy to be here. We got a great win, we have to continue like this. When you wear the Juventus jersey, it evokes a different feeling. You feel very proud.

“I feel good. Now we have to work hard and prepare for the upcoming season.

“My first thought right now is to win as many matches as possible. I must work to be strong and get in shape to start the campaign with the best version of myself.”

Lehmann had experiences at West Ham United and Aston Villa before making the summer switch to Turin alongside her boyfriend Douglas Luiz.