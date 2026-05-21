Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has already made up his mind on joining Juventus this summer, even without Champions League football.

The Bianconeri had long identified the Brazilian as their top target to replace the unconvincing Michele Di Gregorio, with Luciano Spalletti pushing to reunite with his old Roma pupil.

The 33-year-old still has one year left on his contract, and he’s ready to wrap up his memorable eight-year spell at Anfield Road, passing the starting gloves to his anointed successor, Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson determined to join Juventus

Last Sunday, Juventus suffered a shocking defeat to Fiorentina that left their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread, with only one round remaining in the campaign.

Therefore, many fans feared that the lack of UCL football could deter Alisson, as it’s been the case with Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva.

Nevertheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that the Brazilian goalkeeper has already given his word to Juventus, and plans to keep it, regardless of their position in the table.

The former Roma man plans to bid Anfield Road farewell this Sunday when Liverpool host Brentford on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

The experienced shot-stopper is expected to start the match, where he’ll take the opportunity to greet his longtime supporters before his exit.

Alisson looking to finalise Juventus transfer before the World Cup

The pink newspaper reveals that Alisson is hoping for a smooth exit and is thus keen to avoid a clash with the Liverpool hierarchy.

The goalkeeper and his entourage will try to convince the Reds to facilitate his exit, and it will be up to Juventus to present a convincing offer.

Moreover, Alisson intends to lift the lid on his future before he heads to the World Cup. Hence, the next few weeks should be decisive on this front.