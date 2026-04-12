Premier League stars Bernardo Silva and Alisson Becker have contrasting opinions when it comes to joining Juventus without Champions League football.

The Bianconeri are currently embroiled in a heated battle for fourth place that also includes Como and Roma.

The Turin-based giants have long exited the Champions League and the Coppa Italia, and they have never been in the race for the Scudetto title. However, their main objective is to secure UCL football for next season, so finishing outside of the Top four would mark this campaign as a colossal failure on all levels.

Juventus could be forced to sell a key player if they don’t reach the Champions League

After confirming Luciano Spalletti as head coach until June 2028, the Juventus hierarchy is ready to back the Tuscan manager with important signings.

Nevertheless, the 67-year-old must do his part by guiding the team towards a fourth-place finish, because otherwise the club will struggle to lure top-notch names and might have to make some important sacrifices on the market.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus might be forced to sell at least one big name to keep the books balanced, with Khephren Thuram considered an obvious choice, as his market value soared following his €20 million transfer from OGC Nice in 2024.

The French midfielder would allow the Bianconeri to register important capital gains, while his compatriot Pierre Kalulu is another potential candidate to leave, as is Gleison Bremer.

Bernardo Silva to ditch Juventus without UCL?

In addition to making an agonising sale, the lack of Champions League football would also reduce the club’s luring power.

Juventus are currently pursuing some of the biggest names on the free agent market, but some of them would be put off by the absence of grand European nights, like Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, who reportedly has another top suitor in Barcelona.

The Catalan giants boast one of the best squads in Europe and can guarantee the Portuguese playmaker the chance to play and compete for the Champions League.

The pink newspaper believes Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka are also unlikely to join Juventus without UCL football.

But on the contrary, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is reportedly willing to reunite with Spalletti in any case.

The Bianconeri have made significant progress in their negotiations with the Brazilian custodian and his entourage, so the 33-year-old’s arrival appears to be a genuine possibility.