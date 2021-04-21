All eyes on Agnelli as quit rumours emerge

Andrea Agnelli is rumoured to have quit Juventus, which as of this moment appears to be untrue.

The Old Lady’s chairman has been at the helm of the club since 2012, and his work with the club also earned him a place on UEFA’s committee, although he relinquished that place this week.

Agnelli decided to quit his role within UEFA to take up a new one inside a newly formed European Super League, a competition which is now in doubt following the English clubs’ decision to withdraw.

Ed Woodward, the Manchester United chairman and joint-vice of the ESL, has already announced that he will in fact quit from his role at the club, stepping down at the end of 2021, and reports followed to claim that Agnelli had also taken the decision to quit Juventus.

TuttoSport claims that these rumours are completely false however.

While I don’t doubt that Agnelli remains in charge at present, you wouldn’t be shocked if his place as chair was in doubt after the major announcements this week, and with the new competition under a cloud of doubt.

Should Agnelli leave the club, this would bring further uncertainty to the future of Andrea Pirlo as well as our players heading into the summer.

If the ESL is completely disbanded, will the FIGC or UEFA try to force Juventus to make that change?

Patrick